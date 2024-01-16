Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Share a Touching Moment at the 75th Emmy Awards

The 75th Emmy Awards red carpet was lit up with some of the best and brightest TV stars of 2023 in the strike-delayed ceremony on Jan. 15. Nominee Riley Keough took the red carpet alongside grandmother Priscilla Presley, sharing a sweet family moment on her big night.

The two women matched in black Chanel, which Keough, a Chanel ambassador, also donned at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7. Presley opted for a sophisticated silk blouse and floor-length skirt with her signature red hair worn down. Keough stunned in a sheer black gown with a plunging neckline and black-and-white bee-patterned shorts under the sheer skirt. Her newly dark hair was pulled half up with a diamond ring and earrings completing her look. She was all smiles, looking over at her famous grandmother as they posed for photos.

Keough is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for playing the titular Daisy Jones in Prime Video's adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel, "Daisy Jones & the Six." Co-star Camila Morrone is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

2023 was a big year for the extended members of the Presley family, who made headlines with their legal battle surrounding the Presley estate following the death of Lisa Marie Presley, Keough's mother and Priscilla Presley's daughter, in January 2023. The family finally came to a settlement over Lisa Marie's trust and it seems they have officially put the drama in the past.

"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla said at the time. "Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter."