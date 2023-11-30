Lainey Wilson Wears Festive Bell Bottoms For Live Graceland Performance

Lainey Wilson has one important thing in common with Elvis Presley beyond musical talent. Like The King, she's got her own flamboyant sense of style that'll be associated with her for decades to come. For her Wednesday night (Nov. 29) live appearance on NBC's "Christmas at Graceland", Wilson dressed the part, wearing an all-red bell bottoms jumpsuit, complete with a cowboy hat, a ring on every finger and a very Elvis-like cape.

Wilson and her band barely changed "Santa Claus is Back in Town," a classic from 1957's Elvis' Christmas Album. Who better to tackle the bluesy rockabilly number as it was meant to be heard than Wilson?

She performed it in front of Graceland, which is currently decked out in Christmas lights and decorations. A pair of classic vehicles flanked Wilson and her band, and she sat down on the tailgate of a vintage pickup truck while singing one of the verses.

Other performers on Wednesday included country acts Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown, pop star Lana Del Ray and country-loving rapper Post Malone. Musgraves wore a white, sequined gown and strayed from Presley's Christmas catalog, opting instead to cover "I Can't Help Falling in Love With You." As expected, Brown sang "Blue Christmas," a song he recently duetted through studio magic with Presley. In addition, Americana duo The War and Treaty sang "If I Can Dream," while "The Voice" coach John Legend treated us to "Happy Christmas (War is Over)," a song by a different legendary John.

Presley's granddaughter and the new owner of Graceland, Riley Keough, made an appearance. The special included never-before-seen footage of Presley.

The 43-minute special can now be streamed on Peacock. It was the first live music special shot at Presley's iconic Memphis, Tenn. mansion.