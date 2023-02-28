Although Riley Keough primarily works as an actress, she's following in the footsteps of her famous grandfather Elvis Presley thanks to her role in an upcoming Amazing Prime series.



Keough plays the role of rock star Daisy Jones in Daisy Jones & the Six, and due to her character's part as the leader of the band, Keough sings throughout the show. As the granddaughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, it's not surprising that Keough would have musical talent, but, as she explained in a recent interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the show was actually the first time she sang in public.



"I knew wasn't entirely tone deaf or anything, but I'd never tried to properly sing before, so it was a journey," she told the hosts.





Keough and her fictional bandmates havetwo songs as Daisy Jones & the Six --"Look at Us Now" and "Regret Me" -- and those tunes will be part of a 26-song soundtrack that will be released as an album to go along with the series. In the interview, host Kelly Ripa points out that releasing a full album of music could mean real accolades at awards shows like the Grammys. That is a realization that struck Keough, as well."I could win a Grammy. Vote for us," Keough said.The actress, who is the daughter of the late, alsoabout the 2022 Elvis biopic and's portrayal of her grandfather in the movie."I think he was outstanding and incredible, and I couldn't have imagined anyone being able to pull off what he did in terms of embodying my grandfather," she said. "It was really shocking and emotional and it totally blew me away."Daisy Jones & the Six also stars Camila Morrone, Sam Claflin among others, and it premieres Friday, March 3 on Amazon Prime Video.