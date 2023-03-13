Hollywood's biggest stars gathered at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, March 12, and Nicole Kidman wore a red carpet outfit that had fans talking. The actress stunned in a sleek black gown that shimmered in the lights of the camera.

On one side, the dress featured a long sleeve and skirt that cascaded into a floor-length style. On the other side, the sleeve stopped just after her shoulder and the skirt pulled up into an almost hip-level slit. The dress was also adorned with large, glittery black flowers on the sleeveless side and above the slit. Kidman paired the look with dark, smokey eye makeup and a relaxed, nearly straight hairstyle.

Kidman looked confident as she strutted on the red carpet, and husband Keith Urban joined her. Urban was dressed in a classy black tuxedo with bowtie and the two shared a few sweet moments on the carpet -- including a serious smooch.

The couple was photographed with stars including Sam Rechner, Halle Berry and Andrea Riseborough.

Advertisement

An Oscar winner herself, Kidman was on hand at the show to present the award for Best Director with actor Idris Elba. The award was received by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Kidman was also seen chatting with supporting actress winner Jamie Lee Curtis, Best Actor nominee Austin Butler, Best Actress nominee Cate Blanchett and more.

Urban and Kidman are often busy supporting one another's careers. The singer is currently in the middle of his residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. The current run of shows wraps up March 18, and the singer will take up residency in Vegas again in June before ending the residency on July 1. He has more tour dates and festivals planned through to the fall of 2023. Urban is also nominated for awards at the upcoming CMT Awards on April 2.