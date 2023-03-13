Nicole Kidman: Oscar-winning actor, fashion icon, producer, all around Hollywood queen...the list goes on and on. But in 2022, Kidman added another accolade to her ever-growing list: saving cinema. Maybe that sounds hyperbolic, but hear me out. Sure, Tom Cruise and James Cameron get credit for getting the public back into movie theaters with big-budget flicks like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water, but I ask you -- did they singlehandedly teach us that "heartbreak feels good in a place like this"? "A place like this" being an empty AMC theater? No, but Kidman, in the words of Ariana DeBose, did the thing!

During the 95th annual Academy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel poked a little good-natured fun at Kidman's cult AMC ad that has taken the internet by storm for the past couple of years.

"I'm happy to see Nicole Kidman has finally been released from that abandoned AMC where she has been held captive for almost two full years," Kimmel said during his opening monologue. The camera of course panned to Kidman and her husband Keith Urban in the audience and the couple could be seen laughing at Kimmel's quip and Kidman even cheered about her "release" from that abandoned cinema.

Kidman and Urban looked as adorable as ever on the Academy Awards red carpet, even showing a little PDA in front of the cameras. Kidman, who won an Oscar for her role in The Hours, will present during the 2023 Academy Awards.

As for her upcoming projects, Kidman is set to star in Taylor Sheridan's television series Lioness alongside Laysla De Oliveira, Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman, Dave Annable and more. Kidman will portray Kaitlyn Meade, a senior supervisor with the CIA who expertly navigates the politics of her profession. Her character reportedly must juggle "the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife that longs for the attention she herself can't even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on."