One of country music's cutest couples dressed to impress for the 95th Academy Awards. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have walked countless red carpets together and they still manage to put together show-stopping looks every 👏 single 👏 time. 👏 Plus, after 16 years of marriage, they've really learned to show off each other's good sides!

The award-winning power couple stepped out in coordinated black looks that were perfectly suited for the Oscars. Nicole wore a sequined, one-shoulder gown adorned with eye-catching floral accents on the hip and sleeve. She complimented the dramatic gown by Armani Privé with a simple hairstyle, showing off her long blonde locks.

The Big Little Lies actress has been nominated for five Academy Awards herself, and has the honor of presenting at Hollywood's biggest night. Her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, is not expected to be at the event, despite his blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick earning a nomination for Best Picture.

Keith kept things classic, wearing a sleek tuxedo, black dress shoes, and his signature surfer-boy hairdo. He also wore his usual rings and bracelets, but what really completed his look was looking so enamored with his stunning and talented wife.

The duo didn't hesitate to pack on the PDA during their red carpet appearance, and even shared a kiss for the camera. Is there an award for being the most in love?!

Here's hoping these two attend the upcoming CMT Awards. We can't what to see what they wear next!