Nicole Kidman Brought an Unexpected Guest to the Oscars

When Nicole Kidman showed up to the Oscars, looking as fashionable as ever, she had more than just her country superstar husband, Keith Urban, by her side. The celebrity couple were joined by a special guest on the Oscars' champagne carpet and the reason just makes us love them more.

Kidman was accompanied by Sam Rechner, an Australian actor who stars in Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated The Fabelmans. The rising actor, who plays a high school classmate of aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) in Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film, is the son of Kidman's childhood best friend.

"This is Sam, who is the son of my best friend since we were four and he's in The Fabelmans," Kidman told CTV's eTalk ahead of the ceremony.

Kidman looked on proudly as Rechner joined her for an interview and strolled the infamous carpet leading up to the Dolby Theater.

According to IMDB, Rechman has one other credit aside from The Fabelmans: a role in 2022's Ruby's Choice.

Kidman served as a presenter during the star-studded ceremony, along with celebrities such as Jessica Chastain, Andie MacDowell, Hugh Grant, Andrew Garfield, Pedro Pascal, Elizabeth Olsen, John Cho, Halle Bailey, Florence Pugh and more.

Kidman was also the subject of a portion of host Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue. The late night comedian poked fun at Kidman's AMC Theaters ad, which went viral online in 2021.

"I'm happy to see Nicole Kidman has finally been released from that abandoned AMC where she has been held captive for almost two full years," Kimmel joked, as Kidman and Urban laughed in the audience.

Kidman is set to star in Taylor Sheridan's upcoming thriller Lioness, in which she plays Kaitlyn Meade, a senior supervisor with the CIA who expertly navigates the politics of her profession. Her character reportedly must juggle "the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife that longs for the attention she herself can't even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on."

Laysla De Oliveira, Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman and Dave Annable are also set to star in the show.

