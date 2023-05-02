Nicole Kidman Re-Wears 20-Year-Old Gown and Looks Even Better Now Than She Did Back Then

Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman were one of the most romantic couples at the 2023 Met Gala. Their storybook look turned heads and captured hearts as they stepped onto the Met Gala carpet early Monday evening. The couple set the tone for the night moments after they hit the event, holding hands and even sharing a kiss on the famous red carpet.

However, it wasn't just their affectionate PDA that caught everyone's attention. Kidman dazzled in a couture Chanel dress that had everyone looking. The blush pink gown, featuring a strapless bodice, a long skirt with feather details, and a tulle bow, was actually the very same dress from a 2004 Chanel No. 5 perfume commercial starring Kidman. Nearly 20 years later, the gown made a striking comeback at the Met Gala.

In an interview on the carpet, Kidman shared the creative process behind the dress, highlighting Karl Lagerfeld's deep love for his work. She called the gown "timeless," showcasing how couture pieces can last for decades.

Meanwhile, Urban looked dapper in a classic tailcoat tuxedo, worn with a white vest and matching white shirt. He also went quite heavy on the accessories, with a crystal brooch on his white tie and a white Chanel flower on his lapel.

Advertisement

The pair turned heads with their individual looks for the Met Gala, but they certainly looked their best when they posed together. They appeared in several photos looking every bit like a king and queen out of a fairy tale. Their ethereal outfits, obvious romance, and cheery nature made them one of the best-dressed couples of the night, made especially obvious when you look back at their photos.

It's easy to see why this couple has stood the test of time, and it's a treat for the eyes to see them coming together and complementing the other so effortlessly. As far as Met Gala looks go, these get an A+.

READ MORE: Keith Urban Shows Rare Footage of Wedding to Nicole Kidman During Las Vegas Residency

Related Videos