Who are Nicole Kidman's Children? Get to Know the Hollywood Icon's 4 Kids

Emmy and Academy Award-winner and red carpet icon wed her first husband, fellow Hollywood celeb Tom Cruise, on Christmas Eve 1990 in a private ceremony. The couple met as co-stars of the 1990 blockbuster Days of Thunder. They adopted two children together -- daughter Isabella and son Connor -- during their decade-long marriage. Kidman has two additional children -- daughters Sunday and Faith -- with second husband Keith Urban. Kidman married Urban on June 25, 2006, near Sydney, Australia.

Read on to meet Kidman's four children, who've all been raised in the public eye by celebrity parents.

Isabella Jane Cruise (born Dec. 22, 1992)

After losing a child with Cruise to an ectopic pregnancy, Kidman adopted her first child, Isabella "Bella" Jane Cruise, in 1992. The oldest of Kidman's daughters grew up to become a hairdresser and lives in London with her husband since 2015, IT consultant Max Parker.

Bella's connection to her mother since the Australian actor's 2001 divorce from Cruise and split from the Church of Scientology has been tabloid fodder for years. Such circumstances as Kidman's 2018 Golden Globes acceptance speech -- during which she only mentioned her two youngest children -- have fanned those flames. However, Kidman has spoken glowingly about her oldest children to the press.

"I'm a mother with adopted children," Kidman told Vanity Fair in 2016 while promoting her film Lion. "This movie is a love letter to my children. Sue [her character] is deeply maternal and full of unconditional love, which is beautiful. That's why I wanted to do it. I relate to that. I feel that for my own children who are adopted. It's not about anything else other than, 'I wanted you.' It's that deep and personal, and whatever your journey is, I'm here to love and support you. That's what I connected to."

Kidman has added that living in the UK suits Bella.

"You know, she really feels more English," she told Vanity Fair (as quoted by Stylecaster). "We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

Connor Cruise (born Jan. 17, 1995)

A second adopted child, Connor, joined the family one month after his birth. He followed his parents into acting, appearing in Red Dawn (2012) and Seven Pounds (2008). Currently, Connor lives in Florida, where he's an avid fisher.

Like his sister, Connor was raised as a Scientologist. Kidman's only son has pushed back at rumors that he's estranged from his mother.

"I love my mum. I don't care what people say, I know that me and mom are solid. I love her a lot," he told Woman's Day in 2016.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban (born July 7, 2008)

Urban and Kidman welcomed their first of two children together a little over two years into their marriage. Sunday Rose wasted no time following her Oscar-winning mom's lead, appearing with Kidman in episodes of HBO's Big Little Lies and The Undoing as well as voicing a character in the animated film The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Faith Margaret Kidman Urban (Dec. 28, 2010)

Kidman's youngest daughter was born in Nashville via a gestational surrogacy.

"I've experienced motherhood in so many different ways," Kidman told CNN in 2016. "I've experienced adoption, birthing a child and I've experienced surrogacy. I'm like, when it comes to it, I just wanna be a mama."

"There are so many things. But it's a joy," Kidman said of raising her two youngest children with Urban (as quoted by Hello!). "It's a joy having these beautiful little women that are growing up and I'm discovering them day by day. I love it."