Paramount has recruited Ehren Kruger, co-writer of "Top Gun: Maverick," to develop a script for its sequel, as reported by an informed source. The studio is also hopeful for Joseph Kosinski, the director of "Top Gun: Maverick," to helm the next film. The sequel may feature Tom Cruise alongside younger actors Miles Teller and Glen Powell, adding more high-flying thrills. Plans for the new script started forming late last year. However, several steps remain, including final approvals from Cruise and his team. Paramount has chosen not to comment on these developments.

In other news, Tom Cruise recently made headlines by signing a non-exclusive deal with Warner Bros. to create franchises and original films. This agreement doesn't restrict his collaborations with other studios like Paramount and Universal. Cruise is also involved in an ambitious project set to be filmed at the International Space Station. Meanwhile, Paramount Global, the parent company of the studio, has been attracting attention, with potential acquisition talks involving Skydance Media, the producer of "Top Gun: Maverick."

"Top Gun: Maverick" marked a significant success for Paramount, earning close to $1.5 billion and receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. It stands as the most successful film in Cruise's career. Cruise continues his involvement with Paramount's "Mission: Impossible" series, currently working on its eighth installment, "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two."

So, what can we expect from a third "Top Gun" movie?

Currently, there are no details related to the plot or cast. But "Top Gun: Maverick" may have planted the seed for its sequel. At the end of the film, Admiral Cain mentions a shift from human pilots to drones, setting the stage for a potential conflict in "Top Gun 3," where human pilots challenge drone technology.

A compelling addition to this narrative would be a "Top Gun" reunion. Since many original characters were absent in the second film, "Top Gun 3" presents an ideal opportunity to bring them back, especially in a storyline where they unite to demonstrate the superiority of human pilots over drones.