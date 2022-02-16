The Stagecoach Festival, a three-day California country music festival, has dropped COVID-19 restrictions for 2022. The festival will not require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry. Additionally, masks will not be required.

"As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines," reads a statement on the Stagecoach Festival Twitter account.

Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines. Visit https://t.co/mSx3KWeASg for more info pic.twitter.com/wy4VzOTPBU — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) February 15, 2022

The health and safety page on the Stagecoach website explains that "there is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19."

The festival kicks off on April 29, 2022 and will run through May 1, 2022 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. (The festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.)

The Coachella Music & Arts festival, also promoted by Goldenvoice, has also dropped all COVID-related precautions.

Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett are among the artists set to headline Stagecoach.

Additional performers include Brothers Osborne, Midland, Tanya Tucker, Lee Brice, Margo Price, Cody Johnson, Rhiannon Giddens, Hailey Whitters, Colter Wall and Smokey Robinson.

See the full lineup below.

Are y'all ready? Stagecoach 2022 on sale is kicking off this Friday, 7/16 at 10am PT ? https://t.co/Z8knFVa3DJ Pay in full or use a payment plan. pic.twitter.com/Ns5wU2a2Wn — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) July 12, 2021

The festival will also stream on the Stagecoach YouTube channel.

DJ and producer Diplo will close out the festival with the Late Night in Palomino event.

In addition to music, Guy Fieri will host the Stagecoach Smokehouse, which features pit bosses and barbecue vendors.

The Compton Cowboys, a group of Black horseback riders from southern California, will also make their debut appearance at Stagecoach this year.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published in July of 2021 to reflect the Stagecoach lineup. It was updated on Feb. 16, 2022 to reflect the festival's statement on COVID-19 precautions for the 2022 event.

