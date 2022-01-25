iHeartCountry Festival 2022: Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, + More to Headline Texas Festival

iHeartRadio has officially announced the lineup for the 2022 "iHeart Country Festival Presented by Capital One," including performances by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Zac Brown Band, and more! The festival will be hosted by on-air Country Personality Bobby Bones and will take place at the new "Moody Center" in Austin, Texas on Saturday, May 7.

The 2022 lineup will also include other big country names such as Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, and. Cody Johnson to name a few! "Country music fans across the country look forward to the iHeartCountry Festival each and every year" stated Rod Phillips, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry. "We are thrilled to have such an incredible lineup perform at this year's show and are especially excited to bring our nationally recognized event to the new Moody Center in Austin for the first-time."

iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com. iHeart Country has over 150 Country stations across the United States and reaches more than 110 Country music listeners per month. It is the largest Country broadcast radio group in the US.

The iHeartCountry Festival is part of the company's many recognized events including iHeart Radio Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One, iHeart Radio Fiesta Latina, iHeart Radio ALTer Ego Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Wango Tango Presented by Capital One, and iHeartRadio Podcast Award. For its ninth year, the festival will partner with Captial One and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. More partners are set to be announced later.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 4 at 1 pm ET via Ticketmaster.com. Capital One Cardholders will have access to presale tickets starting February 1 at 11 am ET through Thursday, February 3 at 11 am ET. For more information visit iHeartRadio.com/countryfestival.

