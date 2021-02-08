Mickey Guyton Introduces Newborn Son Grayson Clark Savoy

Country singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton announced the birth of her son, Grayson Clark Savoy, Monday (Feb. 8) on social media.

"The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done. Welcome to the world Grayson!," Guyton wrote, followed by Psalm 30:5--"Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning."

Guyton shared that she was pregnant on Instagram on August 24.

"Even in times of darkness, like the ones we as a society find ourselves in today, God always finds a way to shine His light on the beautiful side of life, like the miracle of life itself," Guyton wrote. "I'm so excited to announce that I'm having a baby! My life completely changed in an instant. Literally nothing else matters. I'm so excited and terrified all at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby's mom 😭👶🏽🤰🏾."

The "Better Than You Left Me" and "Black Like Me" singer married attorney Grant Savoy in 2017 at the Kauai Marriott Resort in Kauai, Hawaii.

"Having a big wedding is really not my thing, so when my family decided on a vacation to Kauai, I thought, 'Why not let it be a family vacation turned wedding?'" Guyton told People in 2017.

Guyton earned a New Female Vocalist of the Year nomination at the 2016 ACM Awards. More recently, Guyton made Grammy history with her 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance for her single "Black Like Me."

Guyton is the first Black solo female artist to be nominated in a country category at the Grammy awards. (The Pointer Sisters' "Live Your Life Before You Die" was nominated for Best Country Performance by a Duo/ Group in 1976.)