Country music star Kane Brown has been named one of the co-hosts and musical performers for CBS' Sunday night (Dec. 5) broadcast of the 23rd annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove.

Per The Grove's website, the TV special "features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care alongside performances by Justin Bieber, Kane Brown, Alessia Cara and Darren Criss."

Brown will introduce the Rodriguez family for a special live adoption of their new daughter, Marjorie.

"Marjorie was placed in foster care as a toddler," reads a press release for the show. "By the time she was 5 years old, she had lived in six different homes, where she had been subjected to neglect and abuse. Celine and Jerry Rodriguez were told about Marjorie, and their hearts went out to her. They decided that this little girl would complete their family. At first, Marjorie was reserved, but they showered her with love and attention, and she blossomed into a beautiful and well-adjusted girl. They all can't wait for the adoption to be finalized and for Marjorie to be a part of their forever family."

Per a trailer for the special, Brown will sing "Good As You" and its fitting line "I just wanna wake up everyday here in this bed."

The Grove is a shopping, dining and lifestyle destination in Los Angeles.

The 23rd annual A Home for the Holidays airs at 9:30p p.m. EST/ 9 p.m. PST on CBS. It will stream live and be available demand on Paramount+.

CBS will close out 2021 with New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, featuring Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, Zac Brown Band and more.

