Carrie Underwood Says Mike Fisher Thinks He's a 'Yellowstone' Character after Horseback Ride

Carrie Underwood, the best social media follow in all of country music, had a little fun with TikTok during her and husband Mike Fisher's stay in Wyoming.

In one clip, both Underwood and Fisher don Western wear for a stroll outside their cabin. The country star and American Idol alum jokes that her former NHL star husband thinks he's Rip, Cole Hauser's character from the Paramount Network series Yellowstone. The show, named after the United States' oldest national park, is filmed in Montana and Utah.

In a separate clip, the couple goes on a cattle drive, with John Denver's "Thank God I'm a Country Boy" as its backing track. "Ridin' my pony on a cattle drive...," read the clip--A reference to Toby Keith's "Should've Been a Cowboy."

Another family bonding moment got posted recently to Fisher's Instagram account. He shared an image of sons Isaiah and Jacob sharpening their skills as anglers.

"Isaiah showing Jacob the ropes. He's a great big brother with a huge heart!!," Fisher wrote. "I Love watching these 2 grow up but sometimes you just want to press the pause button! All you can do is take it in and thank God for these little moments!"

Fisher didn't specify if his sons were fishing back home in Nashville or near Yellowstone National Park, which covers parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

Underwood's become an old pro at TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since debuting on the platform in May with a clip showing Fisher safely capture and release a bird that'd made it into their Nashville home. More recently, a TikTok video offered fans a peek at Underwood and Fisher's latest hobby: beekeeping.

