Carrie Underwood Deals With Unwanted House Guest in TikTok Debut

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood's officially on TikTok, and she based her first video around husband Mike Fisher's successful attempt to rid the family of an unwanted house guest.

Somehow, a bird got inside a home Underwood shares with her husband, a former hockey player for the NHL's Nashville Predators, and their sons Jacob and Isaiah.

"Desperate times call for desperate measures," says Fisher while holding two fishing nets. Both came into play as he safely caught the bird, hopefully without harming some very expensive-looking light fixtures. The video ends with the avian intruder released back into the wild.

TikTok is a video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short dance, lip-sync, comedy and talent videos.

TikTok videos sometimes involve country music, with the grandaddy of all trending content turned country-inspired hits being Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." A version of the song featuring Billy Ray Cyrus won the country singer his first CMA award in 17 years and his first two Grammy awards.

Read More: Sam Elliott Recites 'Old Town Road,' Has Dance-Off With Lil Nas X in 2020 Super Bowl Commercial

Staying at home to fight the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) has led to social distancing-friendly posts on the site from Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean and, best of all, a rundown of all of Miranda Lambert's dogs' names.

Underwood may be new to TikTok, but the American Idol winner turned award-winning country singer is no stranger to headline-grabbing social media content. Back in February, Underwood posted Isaiah's "All About My Mom" worksheet, and it shows that the first child of Underwood and Fisher thinks his mother's job, aside from touring and recording, is simply to "wash the laundry." She must be good at her side gig, because Isaiah lists folding laundry as his mother's special talent.

Now Watch: Songs Carrie Underwood Fans Know By Heart

