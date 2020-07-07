Flashback: Carrie Underwood's Husband Tries to Sing 'Cry Pretty'

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bj0DCS1FzKT

Press play on a modern country playlist and you might hear country music superstar Carrie Underwood's "Cry Pretty," from her 2018 album of the same title. Before its Sept. 14, 2018 release, Underwood had already given us a killer performance at the ACM Awards, a powerful music video, a mentorship on "American Idol" and this ridiculously adorable carpool karaoke moment on Instagram.

On June 9, 2018, Underwood posted a sweet video of her husband Mike Fisher belting out "Cry Pretty" in the car while her hit song was coming through the radio airwaves. At first, he somewhat quietly tries to hit the notes, dancing around the correct pitch. Realizing he doesn't have the singing voice of an angel, Fisher decides to embrace a raspier style, soulfully singing a series of "no's" before breaking into a smile. "Heard that many times," Fisher cracks at wife Carrie Underwood before the family moment gets even cuter when their then 3-year-old son Isaiah pipes up from the backseat to laugh at his dad.

Fisher had recently retired from his job as an NHL hockey player with the Nashville Predators, and while being a country singer might not be his new career path, spending quality time with his family suited him well.

Underwood performed "Cry Pretty" at the 2018 CMT Music Awards where she won Best Female Video for "The Champion." At the 2018 CMA Fest following the awards in Nashville, there was a booth set up where fans could get the signature "Cry Pretty" glitter tears painted on their face to match Underwood. There's no word as to whether or not Fisher got in line to earn his tears and complete his metamorphosis into a pop-country diva.

The celeb couple has since welcomed a second son, Jacob.

This story originally ran on Jun. 13, 2018.