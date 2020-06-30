Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are one of the cutest celebrity couples around. It seems the country superstar and her husband (former pro hockey player for the Nashville Predators) are always entertaining fans with their adorable Instagram and TikTok videos. Now you can add beekeeping to the couple's list of accomplishments.

In a recent TikTok video shared by Underwood, the couple checks on their bees with their professional instructor, Joel.

Fisher can be seen handling the bees like a pro and the both look pretty sharp in their beekeeper attire.

"Mike thinks bee keeping is 'pretty cool,'" Underwood wrote.

Is there anything these two can't do?

Earlier this year, Underwood and Fisher made their debut on the video-sharing social network service, showcasing their efforts to (safely) remove a bird that had flown into their home.

Read More: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher: A Music City Love Story

Underwood and Fisher met in late 2008 backstage at one of her concerts and married in 2010. The couple recently starred in the documentary series Mike and Carrie: God & Country.

"We wanted to do this to share some of our personal journey in hopes that viewers will be inspired by it, and maybe even take one more step in pursuing a relationship with God," Underwood said.

In 2015, the couple welcomed their first child, Isaiah Michael Fisher, into the world. On January 21st, 2019, Isaiah became a big brother when the country singer and her husband welcomed their second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher.

Now Watch: The Best Country Love Songs of All Time