Add Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher to the list of professional sports figures to record country music. The results are more akin to Cledus T. Judd than Cincinnati Bengals player turned singer-songwriter Mike Reid, as Fisher recorded a parody of Lonestar's hit song "Amazed" that's all about deer hunting.

Fisher, a 39-year-old native of Ontario, Canada, played in the NHL from 1999 to 2018 for the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators. Fisher's stint with the Predators began in 2010 and positioned him to spend more time with his country music star wife.

The hockey player turned singer of parody songs even took part in an official music video for his lifestyle brand Catchin' Deers. Last year, Fisher might've risked sleeping on the couch with a prior music video for "Before She Bleats," a parody of Underwood's Grammy and CMA Award winning single "Before He Cheats."

Per its Facebook page, Catchin' Deers was founded in 2016 to produce quality apparel inspired by the hunt camp and built for the hunter's lifestyle. Fisher owns the company Bud Fisher, Reid Faught, Austin Casselman and Ryan Hawkins.

As for the original version of "Amazed," Lonestar's runaway hit became one of only two 21st century songs to top both the country charts and Billboard's all-genre Hot 100. The other just happens to be Underwood's 2005 hit "Inside Your Heaven," which at this rate will probably become trending social media hit "Inside My Deer Blind" when it comes time for another Catchin' Deers music video.

Underwood and Fisher first met in 2008 backstage at one of Underwood's concerts. The couple married in 2010. They have two sons: Isaiah Michael Fisher and Jacob Bryan Fisher.

This article was originally published in November of 2019.

