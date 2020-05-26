Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Star in Documentary Series 'God & Country'

The first episode of Mike and Carrie: God & Country, a four-part film series about country star Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher's Christian testimonies, debuts tonight (May 27) at 8 p.m. EST on the faith-based media company I Am Second's website.

God & Country follows up on I Am Second, a 2014 documentary about Fisher, a former NHL hockey player. Since then the celebrity couple has become parents to Isaiah, age 5, and 16-month-old Isaac.

"Since first filming with I Am Second six years ago, I have seen God continue to grow my faith as Carrie and I have together walked through the natural joys and struggles of life. This new series is not only a continuation of the 2014 White Chair film, but hopefully a reminder to individuals of God's faithfulness in all situations," Fisher says in a press release.

"We wanted to do this to share some of our personal journey in hopes that viewers will be inspired by it, and maybe even take one more step in pursuing a relationship with God," Underwood adds.

A trailer for the debut episode teases honest conversations about a celebrity marriage, parenthood and even the miscarriages Underwood suffered in between the births of her two sons.

"I just had an honest conversation with God," Underwood says in the trailer. "I was hurt, and I told Him how I felt."

Underwood's American Idol victory just turned 15. Since 2005, few in any genre can compare to the Cry Pretty singer's haul of CMA, ACM and Grammy awards.

Fisher retired from the NHL in 2018, ending a career which included a stint as captain of the Nashville Predators.

The remaining episodes of the four-part series air the next three Wednesdays.