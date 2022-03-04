Inside Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Gale's Fairytale Love Story

Jimmie Allen has been on fire since he first hit the world of country music. He's a talented songwriter and an amazing singer who has managed to find his own unique blend of country music that's appealing to everyone from traditionalists to those who prefer country with a pop twist. In 2021 he became the first black artist to win Best New Male Artist at the ACM Awards, has been recognized at the CMA Awards, was a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, and collaborated with some of the biggest stars in the business like Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, and Charley Pride.

While his catchy singles like "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To" have helped Allen kick off his music career on a high note, through all of his recent successes in Nashville, Allen has had his wife Alexis Gale by his side. And their love story is so sweet you'll feel like you've stepped right into one Allen's love songs.

Read More: Jimmie Allen's 'Why Things Happen' is a Powerful and Moving Collaboration Among Three Generations

Who is Jimmie Allen's wife Alexis Gale?

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale are from the same hometown of Milton, Delaware. The couple was introduced by his cousin's wife and it was a pretty instantaneous connection for the country singer and Gale, who is a nurse.

Advertisement

"With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection," Allen told PEOPLE. "It was like we'd always known each other."

A Fairytale Proposal

The couple met in the Spring of 2019 and just a few months later in June, Allen popped the question in front of family and friends in front of the castle at Disney World's Magic Kingdom. Talk about a real-life fairytale! Apparently, Allen is an avid Disney fan and has visited Disney World over 40 times.

Jimmie Allen + Alexis Gale Marriage

Allen and Gale tied the knot in front of friends and family on March 27, 2021 at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania. Country pals Darius Rucker and Tyler Rich were among the many attendees who showed up to celebrate the two lovebirds.

Their children

Advertisement

The country star knew that Gale was special when he saw her interacting with his child from a previous relationship, 7 year old son Aadyn. Fun fact, Aadyn actually appears in Allen's music video for his Keith Urban cover, "Boy Gets a Truck."

In March 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Naomi Bettie Allen. The name Bettie was in honor of Allen's grandmother, which is definitely adorable. Their second child together is new addition, Zara James Allen, who joined the family in October 2021. The country star was excited to add another baby girl to their growing family he told People.

"That's like nine more years of Disney princesses! I'm obsessed with Disney World. I've always wanted to go inside a Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique."

This article was originally published in 2020. It was updated on March 4, 2022.

Advertisement

Related Videos