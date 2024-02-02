Jelly Roll Stars in a Hilarious Super Bowl Ad: 'What Happened to My Face!?'

Uber Eats dropped a hilarious new teaser for their upcoming Super Bowl spot. The ad features Jelly Roll, who has apparently forgotten everything from the past twenty years.

In the 15-second clip, the "Need a Favor" singer catches a look at himself in the bathroom mirror.

"What happened to my face!?" he cries, horrified. "Are these tattoos!? They're everywhere... "

Enter the message from Uber Eats: "Whatever you forget this Sunday, Remember Uber Eats."

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll is still touching his face tats in shocked disgust. "... and they're horrible."

Georgie Jeffreys, head of marketing for Uber in North America, tells Billboard: "We're thrilled to be back at the Super Bowl for the fourth year in a row. We've started to share a few of the stars in our spot, but I think we may be forgetting a few?"

I see what you did there, Georgie.

The 15-second preview already has me chuckling, and I can't wait to see where they take the premise in the full commercial on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Nashville singer, songwriter and rapper has never shied away from owning his true self — and this ad shows his penchant for self-deprecation as well as how comfortable he is in his (extremely tattooed) skin.

The extensive inkwork has become synonymous with Jelly Roll's image, but he has admitted that he regrets 96% of his tattoos.

"I have more tattoo regrets than I do 'Man I'm glad I got this.'" he said in an interview with Jason Clark on the Audacy Check In. "How you think at 16 years old and how you think at 36 years old are so dramatically far apart from each other. It's embarrassing."

He continues: "The tour tattoos I would keep 'cause they do have a cool story, but the rest of these are like, yeah dude, I can't believe I thought like that. I've got a Gerber baby smoking a joint tattooed on my arm. I don't know who authorized this in my life or who was around me at this moment, but I hate them."