Watch the Clydesdales and a Yellow Lab Save the Day in Budweiser's New Super Bowl Commercial

Budweiser released their Super Bowl LVIII commercial on Jan. 31, and viewers were delighted to see the triumphant return of the Big Game's most beloved animal heroes: the Clydesdales and their Yellow Lab friend.

In the minute-long ad, we see a bar running dangerously low on Budweiser just as a blizzard knocks out the power. To make matters worse, the man with the kegs can't drive his delivery truck through the heavy snowfall.

What are they to do? Answering the question, a Clydesdale pops his head on screen, braying and nudging the delivery man.

"All right," the man says as the whole team of horses gallops into view. "Guess we'll do it the old-fashioned way."

They load the kegs into the classic Budweiser beer cart and the Clydesdales pull them through the snow. But the storm intensifies, and they lose their way in the haze of white. Enter the Yellow Lab, who's lounging at the bar when he senses a disturbance. He bounds through the snow and comes to the rescue of the beer cart, leading them to the bar. The day is saved.

The commercial ends with the message: "Delivering since 1876."

The iconic Clydesdales have become synonymous with the Super Bowl. And the Yellow Lab has been popping up occasionally since he appeared as a puppy in 2014. Much to the viewer's disappointment, the Clydesdales and their canine companion were absent from all but a few local spots during last year's Super Bowl.

"The Clydesdales are always something that's up for discussion and up for consideration," says Kristina Punwani, the head executive of marketing for Budweiser in the US (via Vanity Fair). "And this year, it just felt like the right moment to bring them back."

The Clydesdales make their gallant appearance whenever Budweiser wants to tug at the heartstrings. Their 2002 Super Bowl spot is considered one of the most moving commercials of all time. The ad pays tribute to the victims of 9/11, with the horses bowing respectfully before the New York City skyline, the Twin Towers glaringly absent. In 2011, they aired the ad again for the 10th anniversary of 9/11 — this time with One World Trade Center under construction.