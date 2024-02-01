E.l.f Cosmetics is reuniting three "Suits" stars for a Super Bowl LVIII commercial. And fans can't contain their excitement.

A teaser for the upcoming ad was released on the E.l.f. Cosmetics Instagram page. The clip shows series alums Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty receiving a court summons for "Jury Beauty" (via Us Weekly). Joining them are former NFL player Emmanuel Acho, Meghan Trainor, "RuPaul's Drag Race" star HeidiNCloset and, fittingly, Ronald Gladden from "Jury Duty."

Watch the preview below:

"You've been summoned... to SERVE." E.l.f. captioned. "See you in the courtroom during the BIG GAME on 2.11."

The E.l.f Cosmetics team went all out for the star-studded cast. And commenters took notice.

"miss elf yall had BUDGETT for this talent roster," said one commenter. Added another: "I've never wanted a summons so badly. #eyeslipsfacts"

While the series finale of "Suits" aired back in 2019, the legal drama is having a huge moment five years later. The series came to Netflix, where viewers couldn't get enough. "Suits" shot to number 1 on the streamer's charts and stayed there, surpassing the Netflix Original "Ozark," which had remained at the summit for 11 weeks. "Suits" racked up 18 billion minutes viewed in July and 57.7 billion minutes viewed in the whole of 2023.

Torres discussed the cast's excitement over "Suits's" second life with Variety on the Golden Globes red carpet last month.

"When it all came through, we were all texting each other," she said. "Our text thread is insane right now. So, it's very exciting."

The renewed fervor has generated not only a Super Bowl spot but also talks of a new spinoff series. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane on "Suits," has all but declined to appear in any spinoffs. The actress left the show in 2017 and tied the knot with Prince Harry that same year. Her acting career has been put on hold ever since.

"I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not," Markle said when asked if she would return to acting.