'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Join Kelsea Ballerini at 2023 CMT Music Awards for "If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too)"

The 2023 CMT Music Awards found singer Kelsea Ballerini not only hosting the show alongside Kane Brown but using her platform to make a powerful statement. Following a touching tribute to the Nashville Covenant School shooting victims, the 29-year-old singer joined drag queens Kennedy Davenport, Manila Luzon, Jan Sport, and Olivia Lux for an unforgettable performance of "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)." This act came just weeks after the introduction of Tennessee Senate Bill 3, also known as the Tennessee drag ban, which aims to prohibit public "adult cabaret performances" in front of children.

Ballerini's commitment to inclusivity and self-expression was praised by her fellow performers. Luzon highlighted that drag queens, like country artists, are creatives deserving of a space for self-expression. Sport emphasized the importance of this moment for the drag community, stating that it's all about love, liberation and the power of the arts.

Lux appreciated Ballerini's encouragement to "take up that space" and celebrate community through their performance. Davenport concluded that the world is evolving, and it's "crucial" to embrace equality in all aspects of life.

GLAAD also released a statement commending Ballerini and the awards show for their allyship and focus on LGBTQ+ inclusion, pointing to additional performances and appearances by out singer Lily Rose, out red carpet host Cody Alan, and legendary ally Shania Twain.

In recent months, Ballerini has made headlines for her bold lyrics addressing her ex-husband, Morgan Evans. The singer's Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP, released in February, delves into her post-divorce experiences and emotions. Ballerini openly discussed her feelings and the reality of her relationship with Evans during a "Call Her Daddy" podcast appearance.

The former couple announced their separation in August 2022 after nearly five years of marriage. Since then, Ballerini has found love with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, who supported her at the CMT Music Awards.

