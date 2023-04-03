Shania Twain Adds to Her List of Iconic Looks Twice at 2023 CMT Music Awards

Since her pop culture explosion in the '90s, Shania Twain has set the bar high for country music fashion. Her recent string of public appearances has lengthened her list of iconic looks, with the latest entries getting set in stone during Sunday's (April 2) CMT Music Awards.

Upon her arrival, Twain wore a flowing black and red gown with long sleeves, a turtleneck and cut-out waist. It matched her black eyeliner and eyelashes as well as her red locks. Such choices maintained her spot as the queen of the red carpet, and no one's likely to challenge for that crown any time soon.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Twain explained that her look was the result of impromptu decisions.

"I kind of make decisions at the last minute, I'm enjoying that," Twain shared. "I'm enjoying just being spontaneous and playing with color. I'm having a great time."

With the proper broadcast came a wardrobe change. Twain went country glam when accepting the CMT's Equal Play Award, sporting a cowboy hat and a retro-style two-piece with a matching top and shorts. Most tellingly, she equaled the fashion game of presenter Megan Thee Stallion.

The award acknowledges Twain's longstanding efforts to attain gender identity equality in the genre.

"I mean, what it really means to me, is that the need for equal play for everyone -- that needs to be highlighted," she told Entertainment Tonight. "So, I'm very proud to be part of that highlight. Obviously, I champion the idea of equal play, and I want to see more of it. So, it's just an honor for me to be participating in this tonight."

"I believe in an all-inclusive country music," she added in her acceptance speech. "We're a family ... let us, the country music industry, do our part to close the gap and provide an equal workspace for all talent. Let's ensure that all our fellow artists get equal play, regardless of gender, age or race."

