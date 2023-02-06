If there's one person you can always count on to serve a red carpet LOOK, it's Shania Twain. The woman who put leopard print on the map yet again has us seeing spots, this time of the polka dot variety. The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer strutted down the 65th Grammy Awards red carpet in a bold Harris Reed sequin ensemble paired with an oversized hat, a red wig and Messika jewelry.

Twain, who just released her album Queen of Me, says she wanted to bring a little fun to the ceremony.

"I don't want to take myself too seriously," Twain told Associated Press. "I just want to have some fun and celebrate everybody else."

The Canadian pop-country icon is no stranger to pushing fashion boundaries. During her album rollout, she's sported both bubblegum pink and platinum blonde locks. For the Grammys, Twain opted for fiery red hair for a pop of color.

"I'm in a very happy place right now," Twain told E! ahead of the ceremony. "I think just coming out of this whole COVID phase makes me feel bubbly and happy and fun."

Reed, a British-American designer, describes the suit as part of "a collection centered around community, collaboration and all the incredible individuals that it takes to create safe spaces for everyone to feel their most authentic selves."

Twain presented the award for Best Country Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The award went to Willie Nelson for A Beautiful Time,

who triumphed over Luke Combs (Growin' Up), Miranda Lambert (Palomino), Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville) and Maren Morris (Humble Quest).