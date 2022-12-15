Shania Twain has simply always been a fashion icon. But in 1998, she forever solidified her place in the pantheon of stylish artists with the video for "That Don't Impress Me Much," in which she rocked head-to-toe leopard print (and carried a matching leopard print suitcase) and launched a thousand Halloween costumes in the process. The country queen has kept leopard print as her signature look over the years, most recently wearing it to the People's Choice Awards, where she changed the lyrics to "That Don't Impress Me Much" to shout out another Hollywood hunk.

So it's no surprise she donned animal print yet again to tease a new song from her forthcoming album Queen of Me. But Twain has never been one to remain stagnant; her style is ever evolving. This time around, she wore a metallic leopard print mini dress and completed the look with a rhinestone encrusted cowgirl hat to tease her song "Giddy Up." Twain can be seen strutting down a city street while she lip syncs the upbeat tune, which -- we're calling it now -- sounds like an absolute banger that reminiscent of her Come on Over and Up! days.

Twain's fan's went wild in the comments, with many remarking on their surprise that passersby didn't seem to notice THE Shania Twain strolling down the street in full glam. Others praised her look and shared their excitement over the song.

The "Still the One" singer recently announced her Queen of Me tour, which kicks off in April and runs until mid-November. Twain will hit over 60 cities in the U.S. and Canada, including New York City, Houston, Dallas and Nashville. Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Kelsea Ballerini, Priscilla Block and Mickey Guyton will all open for Twain on select dates.

