Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring

Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself.

The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.

It's giving Anya Taylor-Joy, Paris Hilton, Legolas, and literally every Targaryen ever. It's Barbie's way cooler cousin. It's sleek, but fun. Just like our Shania.

Twain was spotted alongside some other famous blondes having a blast in her new 'do. Here she is with singer-songwriter Kim Petras, who's currently up for a Grammy for her pop duo with Sam Smith, "Unholy," and is scheduled to perform at this Sunday's Grammy Awards Ceremony.

Advertisement

Twain has been pulling out all the style stops while promoting her new album, "Queen of Me," released Feb. 3. She dropped by TODAY in January sporting an ethereal, cotton-candy-pink ponytail with beehive-style height. The rosey updo was reminiscent of her pink debut at last December's People's Choice Awards.

Twain's bold style choices come on the heels of her much buzzed-about cover art for her single, "Waking Up Dreaming." The 57-year-old posed topless for the record cover, and she's since said that baring all was "liberating."

"I'm so glad I did that," Twain told TODAY of her nude photoshoot. "Once I flipped that switch and dove into it... I committed 100 percent, and I wasn't thinking about what anybody thought. I didn't think about who was in the room. This is about me. This is my moment to really embrace myself in vulnerable moments."

Tickets are on sale now for Shania Twain's Queen of Me Tour, kicking off April 15 at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Shania Twain Opens Up About Decision to Pose Topless in Her 50s