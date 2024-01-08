Patrick J. Adams is "ready to suit up again."

"Suits" watchers got a rare treat at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards as series stars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht reunited on the red carpet. The pair even had some good news regarding the planned "Suits" spinoff series, with Adams telling Variety, "I'm ready to suit up again."

The duo attended the ceremony as presenters following 2023's so-called Summer of "Suits," in which the legal drama spent a record-breaking 12 weeks as Netflix's No. 1 most-watched overall title. The show's streaming success comes four years after it wrapped its nine-season run in 2019.

Adams and Macht's reunion is a dose of nostalgia for longtime fans of the show, which debuted in 2011. In the series premiere, Macht's character, Harvey Specter, gave Adams' inexperienced genius Mike Ross a job at the Pearson Hardman law firm. Throughout the series, Harvey was a mentor to Mike, who eventually married Meghan Markle's character, Rachel Zane.

Longtime "Suits" fans and new Netflix recruits were buzzing about the pair's reunion on social media, with one Twitter user writing, "I'm so happy right now. I've missed these two so much!"

"THE REUNION WE ALL NEEDEED," wrote another.

Adams and Macht proved that they hadn't lost their onscreen chemistry. The actors playfully beat-boxed together and, more importantly, provided some answers about the "Suits LA" spinoff, which was announced in Nov. 2023.

"It's a 'Suits' spinoff, but it's all in early stages," Adams told Variety on the red carpet. "It's a show in the 'Suits' universe, like a 'Suits LA.'"

What's more, both Adams and Macht expressed their eagerness to reprise their roles in the series.

"If I got the phone call, I'm ready to suit up again," said Adams. "I loved the show, I loved the character, I loved working with all these people."

In addition to Adams and Macht, fellow "Suits" alums Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres also hit the red carpet together. Now, if only someone would call Meghan Markle! That's possible, right? Right?