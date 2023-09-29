10 Shows Like 'Suits' For Legal Lovers Needing More Witty Banter and Thrilling Drama

The fascinating and compelling legal drama Suits is making headlines despite its last season ending in 2019.

Suits quickly gained traction after Netflix acquired eight of the shows' nine seasons and dropped all 124 episodes in June.

And that may have been perfect timing during a summer of rotating reality television, unscripted shows and reruns thanks to the dual Hollywood labor strikes.

Since Suits made its Netflix premiere, millions of new and old fans have dove into the series, and it has now twice broken the record for the most-streamed U.S. program in one week. Viewers racked up more than 18 billion minutes viewed in one month across Netflix and Peacock, which hosts all the seasons.

The show follows big-shot New York City lawyer Harvey Spector (Gabriel Macht) as he mentors an underachieving associate at his firm, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who has a photographic memory. The pair set out to win lawsuits for their firm while trying to hide the secret that Mike is a college dropout who never went to law school.

Also, Suits may be best known for sparking the acting career of now-Royal Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who plays the ambitious paralegal Rachel Zane.

But if you're one of the millions of people who have already binged all nine seasons of the legal drama, you may be looking to fill a suitcase-shaped hole in your life. Here are 10 shows you might like if you loved binging Suits: