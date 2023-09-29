10 Shows Like 'Suits' For Legal Lovers Needing More Witty Banter and Thrilling Drama

The fascinating and compelling legal drama Suits is making headlines despite its last season ending in 2019.
Suits quickly gained traction after Netflix acquired eight of the shows' nine seasons and dropped all 124 episodes in June.
And that may have been perfect timing during a summer of rotating reality television, unscripted shows and reruns thanks to the dual Hollywood labor strikes.
Since Suits made its Netflix premiere, millions of new and old fans have dove into the series, and it has now twice broken the record for the most-streamed U.S. program in one week. Viewers racked up more than 18 billion minutes viewed in one month across Netflix and Peacock, which hosts all the seasons.
The show follows big-shot New York City lawyer Harvey Spector (Gabriel Macht) as he mentors an underachieving associate at his firm, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who has a photographic memory. The pair set out to win lawsuits for their firm while trying to hide the secret that Mike is a college dropout who never went to law school.
Also, Suits may be best known for sparking the acting career of now-Royal Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who plays the ambitious paralegal Rachel Zane.
But if you're one of the millions of people who have already binged all nine seasons of the legal drama, you may be looking to fill a suitcase-shaped hole in your life. Here are 10 shows you might like if you loved binging Suits:
White Collar
Who's in it: Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, Tiffany Thiessen, Hilarie Burton
Where to stream: Hulu
Seasons: 6
The procedural police drama White Collar carries the same tone and style of Suits and also follows a pair of buddies who are trying to bring sneaky high-brow criminals to justice. Plus, with more than 80 not-too-predictable or too intense episodes, it's a perfect show to binge.
Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer), a renowned con artist and scammer, is recruited by FBI Special Agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) to be an informant after getting arrested and put behind bars. It's an unconventional relationship that paves the way for some clever maneuvering and compelling episodes. But the best part of the show may be the charismatic cast and the building chemistry between the characters.
Mad Men
Who's in it: Jon Hamm, January Jones, Vincent Kartheiser, Elisabeth Moss
Where to stream: AMC+
Seasons: 7
If you haven't taken the plunge to watch the highly-rated and award-winning period drama Mad Men, here's your sign to start. While not set in the legal world like Suits, this series features the powerful men who run a marketing and creative agency in the 1950s. Both series revolve around secrets, alcohol in the office, power suits and the talented women behind the men making the decisions.
Mad Men follows the charismatic but erratic Don Draper (John Hamm) who works at an advertising agency on Madison Avenue in Manhattan alongside a cast of quirky and intense co-workers. The series earned widespread acclaim for its writing, directing, visual style and the performances. Many critics consider the drama one of the greatest television series of all time.
The Good Wife
Who's in it: Julianna Margulies, Josh Charles, Matt Czuchry, Archie Panjabi
Where to stream: Paramount+
Seasons: 7
Heading back to the courtroom, The Good Wife could be a great substitute if you've already devoured through Suits. The serialized legal series is largely considered to be one of the pinnacles of television courtroom drama from the aughts. Plus, like Suits, this show also features a powerful and talented female lawyer.
When Alicia Florrick's (Julianna Margulies) husband, a Cook County attorney, gets caught up in a very public and very damning sexual and political corruption scandal, she returns to her job as a lawyer. The show has won a number of awards, including five Emmys, and many of the lead actors have earned praise for their incredible performances.
And if you finish all seven seasons of The Good Wife, you can also check out its spinoff, The Good Fight.
Better Call Saul
Who's in it: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian
Where to stream: Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video
Seasons: 6
Though also set in the legal world, Better Call Saul tackles some of the more fiery and darker sides of the courtroom. The legal crime drama is part of the Breaking Bad franchise, serving as a partial prequel and a partial sequel.
The award-winning series follows the moral decline of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk). It takes place several years before he takes on Walter White as a client in Breaking Bad as a criminal defense attorney known as Saul Goodman. It's an extremely popular dark comedy that manages to stand on its own through its compelling character development and well-crafted plots.
The Lincoln Lawyer
Who's in it: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole
Where to stream: Netflix
Seasons: 2 (and a third on the way)
If you just can't get enough of gripping courtroom spectacles and enthralling story plots, add The Lincoln Lawyer to your queue. The series is based on the Michael Connelly novels of the same name and captures the excitement and liveliness of working as a lawyer while being easy to watch and understand.
The series follows LA defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), who operates the majority of his legal practice from his chauffeur-driven Lincoln Navigator. He manages big and small cases while also coming to terms with life as an addict, among other more serious themes.
And if you love the first two seasons, Netflix recently announced it's working on the next installment.
Psych
Who's in it: James Roday Rodriguez, Dulé Hill, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson
Where to stream: Prime Video, Apple T
Seasons: 8
If you want to lean into a police dramedy that not only delivers fascinating cases but also is belly-achingly hilarious, Psych is the show for you. This series takes the traditional buddy-cops-solve-crimes script and adds supposed psychic abilities into the mix.
It focuses on Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) working for the Santa Barbara Police Department as he tries to convince everyone around him that he's adept at solving crimes because he's a psychic. In reality, he just has astute observational abilities.
The idea of an imposter thriving in a field they shouldn't definitely aligns with Suits, but with a little more comedy thrown in the mix. The majority of the heartwarming show revolves around Shawn's relationship with his best friend and business partner, Gus (Dulé Hill).
Plus, if eight seasons isn't enough for you, there are three Psych movies and three more are in development.
Boston Legal
Who's in it: James Spader, William Shatner, Rhona Mitra, Monica Potter
Where to stream: Prime Video, Hulu
Seasons: 5
The time-tested and widely recognized hit Boston Legal showcases the original lawyer buddies - way before Harvey Specter and Mike Ross premiered their friendship on Suits. Alan Shore (James Spader) and Denny Crane (William Shatner) have very different styles of practicing law but form a tight bond to propel each other's success.
Filled with quippy banter, colorful characters and wild legal moves, Boston Legal is a spin-off of the show The Practice, though it's largely considered to be the better series. Boston Legal explores the chemistry between its two stars, whose characters form a sort of yin and yang with each other. Plus, just like Suits, there's tons of courtroom drama, after-hours drinking and stylistic flair.
Billions
Who's in it: Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, David Costabile
Where to stream: Paramount+, Hulu, Prime Video
Seasons: 7
This dark drama thrusts its viewers into the high-intensity world of high finance and follows a slate of powerful characters fighting to get as rich and as powerful as possible. Just like Suits, the characters are severe, talented and determined to win no matter what it takes.
Billions follows an ongoing feud between United States Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Both cunning and influential men spar throughout each season while trying to keep their public reputations intact. It's a thrilling and fast-moving series, which actually based its storylines on real federal prosecutions of financial crime.
How To Get Away With Murder
Who's in it: Viola Davis, Aja Naomi King, Jack Falahee, Liza Weil
Where to stream: Netflix
Seasons: 6
Much like Suits, this award-winning drama revolves around a massive lie. But this time, it's a murder mystery. It's a much more intense show than Suits but filled with love triangles, shouting matches, jaw-dropping courtroom scenes and, of course, murder.
How To Get Away With Murder stars EGOT status-holder Viola Davis as law professor Annalise Keating who mentors a small group of law students as they all get wrapped up in a campus murder. It's a fascinating and dark series whose characters captivate its fans just as much as the clever legal tactics.
Goliath
Who's in it: Billy Bob Thornton, Tania Raymonde, Nina Arianda, Diana Hopper
Where to stream: Prime Video
Seasons: 4
If you put a more cynical and grassroots lens over Suits, you'll get Goliath. It still focuses on the legal world, but through a former lawyer who left the profession after a murderer he helped acquit killed an entire family.
Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton) offers a gritty look into the profession as he tries to redeem himself by destroying the corrupt law firm he helped build. Just like our favorite Suits characters, Billy struggles to balance his moral instincts with his lawyer's oath to protect his clients. The award-winning series explores how the legal system favors the rich and powerful through numerous twists, turns and surprises.