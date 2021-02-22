Before she married into the royal family and became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was an actress with a notable TV career. We've rounded up all of the best films and TV shows that the Duchess appeared in before she gave it all up to enjoy life with Prince Harry.

1. General Hospital

Like many aspiring actors in Hollywood, Markle made her TV debut on a soap opera. Credited as the role of "Jill" you can get a little peek of her performance in the above clip.

2. 90210

Playing Wendy on the reboot of the teen drama 90210 might be one of the more scandalous performances on Markle's resume...

3. Without a Trace

In this episode of the thriller series following the Missing Persons Unit of the FBI in New York City, Markle plays a missing college student who might not be what she seems.

4. Knight Rider

That's right. At one point, the Duchess played a cage fighter named Annie Ortiz. The show never went anywhere but we at least have the footage to prove that Markle can really pull off the role.

5. Fringe

Junior FBI Agent Amy Jessup only lasted 2 episodes on this sci-fi drama, but the former actress pulls off the no-nonsense federal agent very well.

6. Castle

Markle plays Charlotte Boyd/Sleeping Beauty in this memorable princess-themed episode of the popular series, "Once Upon a Crime." Spoiler alert, she ends up being the killer!

7. Dater's Handbook

In this adorable Hallmark movie, Markle plays Cassandra Brand, a lady unlucky in love. Cass decides to put all of her trust in The Dater's Handbook to help her find her perfect match. Kristoffer Polaha co-stars as her love interest Robert who creates a love triangle with Cass's horrible boyfriend Peter (Matt Hamilton).

8. When Sparks Fly

In this Hallmark film, Markle plays Amy Peterson, a Chicago reporter who goes home for the Fourth of July to find that her childhood best friend is engaged to her old boyfriend Hank (Christopher Jacot). She's currently seeing a fancy new guy back in Chicago but maybe there are still sparks between Amy and Hank?

9. Horrible Bosses

Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, and Jason Bateman star in this hilarious comedy about having terrible bosses in the corporate world. Markle has a small cameo in the film as the FedEx girl.

10. Suits

Potentially the role that Markle is best known for is playing paralegal Rachel Zane on USA's popular legal drama, Suits. She played the love interest for Patrick J. Adams for 7 years until she finally exited the show due to her engagement with Prince Harry.

11. Deal Or No Deal

Let's not forget Markle's gameshow days where she was a briefcase model on Deal Or No Deal. The gig helped the actress pay the bills while auditioning for other projects.

12. CSI: Miami

You'll barely recognize Markle as Officer Leah Montoya who gets carried out of a burning building in this dramatic episode.

13. The War at Home

In this comedy show, Markle played Michael Rapaport's co-worker Susan who is also his crush. But she doesn't feel the same way and wants to set him up with her mother...oops.

14. CSI: NY

In this episode of CSI: NY, Markle plays Veronica Perez, a maid who becomes a murder suspect after her former lover is mysteriously killed.

15. Anti-Social

In this thriller film set in London, Markle plays Kirsten, a young woman whose boyfriend's brother happens to be a criminal.

16. Get Him to the Greek

In this comedy film starring Russell Brand and Jonah Hill, Markle makes an uncredited cameo as a woman in a gold dress who gets a big smooch from Brand.

17. Random Encounters

In this romantic comedy, Markle plays Mindy, the best friend of lead character Laura (Abby Wathen) who finds love with Kevin (Michael Rady).

18. Remember Me

In this 9/11 drama starring Robert Pattinson, Markle has a small role as a bartender. Also worth noting, the film was produced by Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson.