Will Taylor Swift Make it to the Super Bowl? Breaking Down Her Travel From Tokyo

Sunday was a big day for Kansas City Chiefs fans, as the team snagged a win against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, securing their spot in Super Bowl LVIII. Of course, Chiefs fans were excited for their team, but Taylor Swift fans (including country singer Carly Pearce) were also filled with enthusiasm. Many of them proclaimed that Swift, herself, is heading to Super Bowl.

TAYLOR SWIFT IS GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL ??? — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) January 28, 2024

But how likely is it really that Swift will make an appearance at the big game at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11? One would think the chances are 100 percent, as she has been faithfully supporting boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at games since the debut of their relationship in the fall, but there may be a slight conflict. Swift is heading back out on the international leg of The Eras Tour on Wednesday, Feb. 7, playing four dates in Tokyo through Saturday, Feb. 10. This schedule will make it tough for Swift to be back in Las Vegas by kickoff at 6:30 p.m., but some people believe she can make it.

Breaking Down Taylor Swift's Tokyo Travel Time

The time difference between Las Vegas and Tokyo will work in Swift's favor in this instance. Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, which means Swift will have some breathing room when it comes to her return. Her arrival depends on other factors as well, including what time her show ends in Tokyo and how quickly she can get herself on a plane and back to Vegas.

The show in Tokyo begins at 6 p.m. local time, and a quick search shows that Swift's shows usually end before midnight local time. If that's the case in Tokyo, the show will end before 7 a.m. Las Vegas time on Saturday, Feb. 10. Swift will likely board a plane soon after.

It's hard to know how quickly Swift will be able to travel to Vegas, but a search on Google flights shows the quickest flight to Vegas to be around 13 hours. If she does indeed leave by midnight, she will be in Vegas by Saturday evening with plenty of time to make it to the big game.

The theory depends on lots of vague guesses, but the math has been calculated by users all over social media. The general conclusion is that fans will get to see Swift cheer on Kelce. Who knows, maybe we'll even get a winning kiss at the end of the game.

One of the many clips that breaks down Taylor's Tokyo travel math was shared by TikTok creator Kyle Philippi, below:

Not long after the game, Swift will be back in the air and heading across the globe for a run of shows in Australia, beginning Friday, Feb. 16.