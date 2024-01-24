Although he wasn't the Kelce brother to make it past the first round of the NFL playoffs, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was one of the centers of attention during the Chief's Sunday night (Jan. 21) win over the Buffalo Bills.

Jason was seen wholeheartedly enjoying the game and cheering on the Chiefs in a suite he shared with Swift, his wife Kylie, his mom Donna and other family and friends. Initially showing up decked out in a Chiefs t-shirt, Jason eventually lost his shirt, and he hilariously cheered on the team from the front of the suite completely topless. While he was cheering on his brother Travis' team, Jason noticed a little girl with a sign that read, "I 'heart' T.Swift." Upon seeing the fan, Jason left the suite and picked up the girl to bring her to the window. She was then able to show Swift her sign and wave to the pop superstar up close.

While on their "New Heights" podcast, Travis revealed Swift's luxury box experience to his brother.

"Well, Tay said she absolutely loves you," Travis explained.

For Jason, the partying began long before the game kicked off. The NFL star was seen in the parking tailgating with fans. One video shows him drinking out of a bowling ball, again with Bills fans.

It was a victorious night for Travis and the Chiefs, as they beat the Buffalo Bills 27 - 24. Kansas City will take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday (Jan, 28). The winner of that matchup will play in the Super Bowl.

Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem ahead of the big game, which CBS will air on Feb. 11. Her gig comes 50 years after she got discovered while singing the "Star-Spangled Banner" at the NFR (National Finals Rodeo) in Oklahoma.

