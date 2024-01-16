One Taylor Swift fan had the experience of a lifetime when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 13. Beth Vancil happened to be seated right below the player's box where Swift, Travis Kelce's mom Donna and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany sat. While Swift could have stayed inside the box for the entirety of the game — which would have been understandable given the frigid temperatures — she chose to interact with the fans seated nearby. The singer even gave Vancil an irreplaceable gift.

Vancil shared her experiences with TODAY, saying the interactions began when Swift leaned out to give high fives to fans. Vancil and friend Betsy Nacrelli then began casually chatting with Mahomes and Swift. Swift handed Vancil a compliment when she accurately predicted a play that ended in a touchdown.

"She was like, 'Oh my god, you're our good luck charm,'" Vancil says of conversation.

The fans continued interacting with Swift during the game, and when the singer noticed Vancil lacked a scarf in the subzero temperatures, she gifted Vancil hers.

"She pulled (her scarf) off and was like, 'You need this, you're our good luck charm," Vancil says.

Vancil shared a selfie with Swift and Mahomes from the game, and in it, the white knit scarf is visible. Of course, there is lore surrounding a red scarf in the Swiftie community thanks to the song "All Too Well." Vancil makes reference to that in her caption.

"Kansas City. We came, we saw, we conquered, we swag surfed with Donna, Taylor and Brittany and Taylor gave me her scarf (it was not red and she doesn't want it back)," she writes. "She thanked us for being her goodluck charms."

Swift fans all over the internet congratulated Vancil on her amazing experience. Some are even offering serious cash — up to $500 — for the scarf.

Vancil reflected on other moments from the game, including her easygoing conversations with Swift. Vancil reportedly joked with the star, saying, "For some reason, Taylor, people keep taking pictures of me, and I'm not sure why." Swift joked back, "You know, I have no idea."

The fan also noted that Swift and Donna Kelce seemed like "besties" during the game.

"It was so cute," she says. "You could tell that they were close."

Vancil and friends also got the chance to see Kelce and the team walk through the stadium hallways after the game. They also grabbed a selfie with actor Paul Rudd and former Chiefs player Tamba Hali.