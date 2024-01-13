NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Taylor Swift leaves The Box after celebrating her 34th birthday on December 14, 2023 in New York City and FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on without his helmet on the way to the locker room during halftime against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Did Taylor Swift Predict Her Travis Kelce Romance in 2009?

Some Swifties say "yes."

It's not unusual for Taylor Swift fans to dive deep into the singer-songwriter's past to unearth yet another fan theory. Recently, a rediscovered Swift interview for a 2009 Glamour cover story has some wondering if Swift manifested her future romance with Travis Kelce way back then.

Then 19-year-old Swift told Glamour that any future relationship would need to be "long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville. I'll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me."

That's true of the Swift-Kelce relationship. She flies long-distance to his games, while he's traveled as far as Argentina for one of her Eras Tour concerts.

A more noteworthy quote describes Swift's ideal partner.

"I think it's more a question of confidence," she said. "I wouldn't want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control. It's really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I'd rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition."

As a two-time Super Bowl champion with endorsement deals and a popular podcast with his older brother Jason, Kelce presumably doesn't lack confidence. He's also a go-getter in his own right.

In Time's Dec. 2023 cover story for Swift's selection as the publication's Person of the Year, the "Karma" singer explained what "going public" with a romance means to a celebrity of her caliber.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she shared. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

