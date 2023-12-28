Taylor Swift Fans Think Her Astrology-Themed Outfits Have a Secret Meaning

When it comes to Taylor Swift and hints about future musical projects, nothing is off the table. The singer is known to send subtle clues to her fans through social media and other forms of communication, and her fans now think she may be hinting at something through her fashion choices.

Lately, Swift has been incorporating astrology-themed items into her wardrobe, and fans are coming to the conclusion that it may have something to do with her next album. It all started on Dec. 6 when she carried a gold clutch with the Sagittarius constellation to the premiere of the Emma Stone-led movie Poor Things in New York. The purse retails for $1,995 from Naeem Khan.

That isn't the only clue fans are holding onto. A few days later on her birthday (Dec. 13), Swift stepped out in New York with friend Blake Lively wearing a short black dress with a sparkly design featuring a moon, clouds, and stars. Due to these two celestial outfits, fans think her next album may be called Sagittarius or something similar.

One may move to debunk this theory by arguing she's simply representing her Astrological sign during its season, but her fans make a compelling case. In fact, this isn't the first time Swift has used astrology to send a message. In the video for her song "Karma," she seemingly points to her ex Joe Alwyn, as a Sagittarius sign appears next to his sign, Pisces.

A TikTok user named @eurosweetheart pointed out even more synchronicities, including more star signs showing up throughout her videos. Swift's song "Mastermind" also features the lyrics, "All the stars aligned," and Swift released a holiday collection and new Google website with that name. Sagittarius is also the password for that website. She has also previously named albums after her birth year, with "1989."

However, the last point made by the TikTok creator is possibly the most compelling of them all.

"Taylor has 10 albums, 14 if you count the re-records so that makes whatever album to come next the 15th album," she says. "The 15th largest constellation in the Milky Way is Sagittarius."

Although Sag season ended on Dec. 21 and December ends in a few days, Swift could still have some sort of surprise up her sleeve (or in her closet). Only time will tell!