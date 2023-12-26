Travis Kelce Makes Taylor Swift a Friendship Bracelet in New NFL Cartoon

NFL star Travis Kelce's romantic gesture has been charmingly immortalized in an animated teaser for the league's Christmas special. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, known for his on-field prowess, is now winning hearts off the gridiron by channeling his inner Swiftie. In the Nickelodeon-themed cartoon for the NFL's festive "NFL on Nickmas" event, an animated Kelce is depicted as crafting friendship bracelets—a nod to Taylor Swift's lyric "So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it" from her song "You're on Your Own, Kid."

This delightful Easter egg is a playful tribute to the burgeoning relationship between Kelce and Swift. Swifties and NFL fans alike were treated to this intersection of music and sports when the NFL shared the cartoon. Kelce's endearing beadwork in the cartoon echoes his real-life attempt to connect with Swift by making a bracelet with his number on it during her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City.

On his podcast, "New Heights," Kelce expressed his slight disappointment at not being able to deliver his handmade token to Swift in person: "I was a little butthurt that I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her." Yet, the gesture wasn't lost in translation—Swift reached out, and their relationship began to weave together.

The relationship between Kelce and Swift may have started with a bracelet, but it has developed into a supportive partnership, with Swift cheering on Kelce at his games and Kelce attending her shows. The #NFLonNickmas cartoon not only celebrates Kelce's romantic side but also serves as a reminder of the joy and playfulness that can be found in love.

Although Kelce was the football field on Christmas, Swift was in the stands to support him. The singer-songwriter is also expected to be at the Chief's New Year's Eve game against the Cincinnati Bengals.