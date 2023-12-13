Country Music's Biggest Swifties Share Their Favorite Taylor Swift Song

3 of 7

Alana Springsteen

album: Twenty Something (Deluxe)

Springsteen wrote her song "taylor did" about Swift's influence and constant presence at every stage in her life

Favorite song:

"State of Grace" stands out for a few reasons. The original Red album dropped a few days after my 12th birthday. It's the first album I bought myself and it stayed in the CD player in my room for over a year. To this day, it takes me back to that bedroom. Crying, dreaming, escaping, and feeling. I've always preferred to experience albums from beginning to end. I still do. That song was track one on the record, so it came on first every time I hit play. I lived a really formative time of my life to that album and to this song in particular. At the time, I was a few years into writing songs and playing guitar. When I say I studied these songs, I mean I STUDIED them. "State of Grace" blew my mind from a production standpoint. The feedback on the electrics, the big drums, and the BGVs. Everything about the choices that were made in the studio. It was the first time I had experienced rock's influence in country in a way that also made sense to me lyrically and it made my heart race. It felt like what my 12-year-old heart imagined it would feel like to fall in love for the first time. When I'm in the studio now, I get so particular about the nuances of drum and guitar tones because I know how much of an effect they can have on how the record makes you feel. "State of Grace" was also structurally completely different from anything else I'd heard. It's not just verse, chorus, verse, chorus, bridge, chorus, out. It feels like a free-flowing composition that ebbs and flows chaotically - just like love does. I really appreciated the way she and Nathan [Chapman] told that story. That album helped me understand all the ways that music could become a form of self-expression. It inspired me to learn how to paint outside the lines, lyrically and musically.

Favorite lyric:

Lyrically, there are some insane gems in this song. "We are alone with our changing minds / We fall in love 'til it hurts or bleeds or fades in time" - I mean come on. That sentiment hits so hard for me, and my experience of relationships and love. I'm the kind of person that's completely all-in until I'm not. Our lives are a product of the choices we make, and we have to live with those decisions. Taylor managed to encapsulate one of the most complex parts of the human experience in two lines of a song. I also have to bring up the hook - "This is a state of grace / This is a worthwhile fight / Love is a ruthless game / Unless you play it good and right." I felt like she laid out the rules of love with this line and ultimately calls it worthwhile despite all that we put on the line. I took it as a challenge to approach love with fairness and with grace, otherwise the consequences can be awful. Grace is also my middle name, so there's that.