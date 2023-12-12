Julia Roberts Reveals the Sweet Reason She Loves This Taylor Swift Song

While recently on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," admitted Swiftie Julia Roberts shared why she's got a soft spot for the song "Betty," which name drops members of another celebrity family.

"I love 'Betty' and my mother's name was Betty, so I particularly love 'Betty,'" Roberts said.

Roberts' mother, Betty Lou Bredemus, died in 2016.

Roberts attended an Eras Tour stop earlier this year with her three children: 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 16-year-old Henry. Afterwards, Roberts took to Instagram to thank Swift "for being everything we ever needed! Ever."

Roberts also told Fallon about the time in 2016 when she joined Swift and Joan Baez on stage.

"I took my kids, this was our first big concert, and Taylor had said before the show, There's a part in the show where — Would you like to come onstage?' I was like, 'Oh, I don't know. I get very nervous.'" Roberts shared. "At the time, Phin and Hazel were 10 and Henry was 8, and they were like, 'Oh, Mom. You should do it, you should do it.' Henry was like, 'Don't do it unless you feel comfortable.' Then I said, 'Well, can I get a Taylor Swift t-shirt to wear if I go onstage because I was wearing an outfit that I had just worn two days before on the 'Ellen' show. I didn't want people to be like, 'Does she ever change?'"

Roberts added that ""the whole thing was pretty surreal."

As for her overall listening habits, Roberts said that her Spotify Wrapped results for 2023 were "embarrassing."

"It was not the cool, 'Oh, let me share this with all my friends.' It was like — I figured as much," she added, with Fallon making a similar confession.