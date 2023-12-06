Taylor Swift Details Her Intense Eras Tour Workout Routine

"They had to work really hard to get the tickets..."

In a lengthy cover story, Time Person of the Year Taylor Swift detailed the workout routine necessitated by one of her 2023 highlights: the Eras Tour.

For the lengthy and ambitious live show, Swift had to be in tip-top physical shape.

"Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud...Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs," she said. "Then I had three months of dance training, because I wanted to get it in my bones... I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans and not lose my train of thought."

Swift put in the work ahead of time to make sure that fans lucky enough to secure tickets got their money's worth.

"They had to work really hard to get the tickets... I wanted to play a show that was longer than they ever thought it would be, because that makes me feel good leaving the stadium," she added.

Only an act of God will stop Swift from taking the stage for one of her marathon music sessions.

"I know I'm going on that stage whether I'm sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable or stressed...That's part of my identity as a human being now," she said. "If someone buys a ticket to my show, I'm going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure."

A full day of rest and recovery follows each multi-day run in a city.

"I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it there," Swift explained. "It's a dream scenario. I can barely speak because I've been singing for three shows straight. Every time I take a step my feet go crunch, crunch, crunch from dancing in heels."

