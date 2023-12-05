Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively, Taylor Swift With Hilarious Edited Photo

Comic book-loving Instagram personality Karthiknjartist made a few creative edits to a photo of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively that's from the London premiere of "Renaissance: a Film By Beyoncé." In one instance, he face-swapped Lively with her husband, "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds, and Swift with her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

Reynolds took the visual gag in stride, sharing it on Sunday (Dec. 3) in an Instagram story along with a joke of his own: "I feel like I should remember this."

Lively shared the original image in an Instagram carousel of shots from the premiere.

"When I grew up, women were always pit against one another," Lively wrote in the caption. "It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception. Most of my best friends are women who would've been packaged to me as threats or competition. It's our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing."

Lively ended her inspirational thoughts on a lighter note: "All this to say, [Beyoncé] and [Swift], neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There's space for us all."

Karthiknjartist made comparable images of Reynolds with Hugh Jackman and Rob McElhenney. Another image shows Swift on the verge of walking in on Kelce as he's snuggling with Jason Momoa.

Swift and Lively are longtime friends. Swift includes the names of Lively and Reynolds' three kids —James, Inez and Betty— in the song "Betty." The lore runs deeper, as James is the baby heard at the beginning of 2017 track "Gorgeous."

