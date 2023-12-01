Taylor Swift Glistens in Silver at Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Movie Premiere

Back in October, Beyoncé was among the celebrities walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of high-grossing concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour." On Thursday (Nov. 29), Swift returned the favor, appearing in London for the unveiling of "Renaissance: a Film by Beyonce."

Fans of Queen Bey have been wearing silver to her concerts per the singer's request. Swift followed the dress code for the premiere, wearing a sequined, spaghetti-strapped and silver Balmain gown. Swift's hair was flowing and wavy after she sported a head-turning faux bob at her own movie premiere. And as usual, her red lipstick game was on point.

In October, Beyoncé wore a chrome breastplate that matched her futuristic shades and posed for photos with Swift.

"I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without [Beyoncé's] influence," Swift wrote on Instagram in October. "The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms."

Swift's caption was paired with a fun clip of the two friends sharing a tub of movie theater popcorn at the "Eras" premiere.

"Renaissance: a Film by Beyoncé" premieres worldwide on Friday (Dec. 1). The 32-time Grammy award winner wrote, co-directed and executive produced the documentary.

Per the film's synopsis, it "accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Mo. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft."

Per GLAAD, Beyonce chose Dec. 1 as the release date because it's World AIDS Day. The decision honors her Uncle Johnny, who died from AIDS-related complications.