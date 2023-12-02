Travis Kelce Stuns in $2,300 Cardigan

Travis Kelce's in his own cardigan era. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end wore a $2,300 cardigan from Celine before his team's Sunday (Nov. 26) triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The mostly-blue v-neck cardigan shows palm trees and a sunset. It was the talk of social media after the Chiefs shared footage on Twitter of Kelce in his outfit. A known sneakerhead, Kelce also wore a pair of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers, which fetch about $600 on the resale market.

Killa Trav in the house ? pic.twitter.com/5SmbGuIMqW — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 26, 2023

The cardigan wasn't Kelce's most valuable accessory by a long shot. Per Pro Football Action, his medium Intecciato duffle bag sells for $5,400.

Kelce looked and played like a star, compiling 91 receiving yards against the Raiders following a disappointing Monday Night Football showing on Nov. 20 in the Chiefs' loss to older brother Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles.

Ahead of Monday Night Football, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes insisted that Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift has not become a distraction for the team.

"I've been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is," Mahomes told ESPN's Jeff Darlington. "I think you can understand why it's not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day."

Mahomes, whose wife Brittany has been seen publicly outside of game days with Swift, expressed interest in catching an Eras Tour stop after the NFL playoffs wrap up in February.

"We'll see when we get to the off-season, maybe I'm traveling to Europe to go to a concert or something," he added.

Mahomes put over Kelce as a consummate teammate.

"His family and my family have almost become one family because of the relationship that we have and how we kind of became just brothers on the football field and off the football field as well," Mahomes said. "He doesn't try to be this Travis Kelce 'Saturday Night Live' guy, he just wants to be the guy who comes to play football every single day."