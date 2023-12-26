Who Gave Taylor Swift That Stunning Opal and Topaz Ring for Her Birthday?

Travis Kelce's friendship bracelets for girlfriend Taylor Swift may have some competition.

Swift's stunning opal and blue topaz ring, which had sparked speculation about its origins, were a heartwarming gift from a dear friend, Keleigh Sperry.

Amidst Swift's star-studded 34th birthday party in New York City, the Grammy-winning singer wore a celestial little black dress and diamond jewelry, but it was her opulent opal and blue topaz ring that stole the spotlight. The oversized opal gemstone, encircled by a halo of blue topaz, captured the cameras' attention and set tongues wagging. Fans and media outlets alike couldn't help but wonder if her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was the secret behind this exquisite gift.

Travis Kelce, a prominent NFL player, cardigan enthusiast and Taylor Swift's boyfriend, naturally became the primary suspect in the case of the dazzling accessory. However, it was Keleigh Sperry, the wife of actor Miles Teller, who gifted her the exquisite piece. Taking to her Instagram Story, Sperry shared an up-close photo of the ring nestled in a red box, emphasizing that she was the mastermind behind this symbolic and sentimental design.

"Love this ring I had made for my friend, she's bejeweled," Sperry captioned the photo. She didn't mince words when addressing the media outlets and even the popular gossip account DeuxMoi that had speculated about the surprise. Sperry's message was clear: she was the generous friend who had bestowed this remarkable gift upon Taylor Swift.

In a heartfelt video posted by Sperry on her Instagram Story, viewers got a glimpse of Taylor Swift's reaction to the opal ring. Taylor, visibly moved by the thoughtful gift, expressed her disbelief, exclaiming, "This. Is. Unreal. Keleigh." She marveled at the opal and blue topaz combination, comparing it to something fit for the iconic Elizabeth Taylor. Sperry's response was heartwarming, as she assured Taylor, "You're my Elizabeth Taylor."

While Sperry's gift may not be from Travis Kelce, it still represents their relationship, as the opal symbolizes Kelce's October birthstone, and the blue topaz reflects Taylor Swift's December birthstone.