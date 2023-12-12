The biggest trend to come out of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was undoubtedly the friendship bracelets that fans made, traded and passed out to people during concerts. Now that we are in the middle of the Christmas season — a time some die hard fans refer to as "Swiftmas" — fans are taking the friendship bracelet trend to a new level.

Instead of making normal sized friendship bracelets for their wrists, some clever decorators are making garlands that look like oversized friendship bracelets for their Christmas tree. A TikTok user named Chelsea used ball pit balls that look like giant beads as well as three-inch foam circles to strand together a cute and trendy decoration for her tree. She used adhesive letters to spell out "Merry and Bright" on the foam circles so they looked like letter beads.

Her video has more than 620k likes and has become inspiration for other fans. A commenter named Callie wrote that she's "immediately" copying the original poster, and even JOANN Fabric and Craft stores commented, "Oh you killed this."

Another tree shared by TikTok creator "cgeek_" shows a similar method. She used blue and white ball pit balls and wrote "'Tis the damn season" on the foam circles. The phrase is the title and hook of a song on Swift's Evermore album.

This method was also seen in the clip of the Illinois house that went viral for its extravagant, Swift-themed display. The owner of the property wrapped three oversized friendship bracelets around the trunk of the tree in their front yard. Those friendship bracelets read "Joy," "Peace" and "Love." The owner of the house also decked out the front yard and house in photos of Swift's albums and even a life-sized cardboard cutout of Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce.