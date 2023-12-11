Sunday's broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills provided a little extra entertainment for Taylor Swift fans when Tony Romo made a hilarious faux pas as it relates to the star. While commenting on a catch made by Travis Kelce, Romo mistakenly called Swift the NFL player's "wife."

"As you see Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience..." Romo said, as the CBS broadcast showed footage of Swift applauding Kelce.

"I'm sorry, girlfriend," he added with a laugh.

The other announcer, Jim Nantz, added a quick, "Not yet," in response to Romo's gaffe.

Of course, the comment lit up social media, especially among Swift's die hard fans. One fan commented, "They need to play 'Lavender Haze' at halftime." The song from Swift's Midnights album features a line about the public constantly asking when Swift will be a "bride."

Others shared their displeasure with Romo's comment using humorous GIFs of Swift looking underwhelmed and others.

Tony Romo calling Taylor Travis?s wife ? pic.twitter.com/rIBKHErUVa — Katy (@katylouw8) December 10, 2023

?kelce?s wife taylor swift? i mean girlfriend? pic.twitter.com/ZvCxrjXnRf — iya ? (@hotmessjunk) December 10, 2023

It would be surprising if Swift and Kelce tied the knot soon, as they've been together less than a year. The couple went public with their relationship in September when Swift attended her first Chiefs game to support Kelce. The star revealed in a recent interview with TIME that they began spending time with one another months earlier — soon after Kelce mentioned her on his New Heights podcast in July.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said. "We started hanging out right after that."

She adds that they were already official when she attended the game, despite the belief of some that the moment happened during their early relationship.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she tells the publication. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."