Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have shown immeasurable support for one another since they made their relationship public, and now it seems Swift's music could be influencing Kelce's fashion choices. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed up to his Sunday (Dec. 10) game against Buffalo wearing a plaid corduroy jacket and green beanie. The outfit seemed like a reasonable choice considering the chilly temperatures, but fans of Swift think the outfit could mean more.

Many fans on social media pointed out the similarity between Kelce's jacket and the plaid-patterned pea coat Swift wears on the cover of her 2020 album, Evermore. One fan commented that Kelce is "in his evermore era" under a video shared by the Chiefs. Others echoed this comment due to the similarity of the jackets.

Other fans pointed out that the third anniversary of the release of Evermore landed on Monday (Dec. 11), so Kelce's outfit choice might have been a purposeful nod to Platinum-selling album.

On this day 3 years ago (December 11, 2020), Taylor Swift surprise released her ninth studio album ?Evermore.?? Hive, what is your favorite song from this album?? pic.twitter.com/6k726jQdIr — Pop Hive (@thepophive) December 11, 2023

Here are some of the best fan reactions from Kelce's arrival:

HE SAID ITS EVERMORES BIRTHDAY BABEYYYYYYYYY https://t.co/DGP8BgITKC — hayl ?? ? (@inmydream1and) December 10, 2023

Swift and Kelce made their relationship public when Swift attended her first Chief's game on Sept. 24. In a new interview with TIME, which honors her as Person of the Year, Swift clarified their relationship timeline. She said they began spending time together soon after Kelce mentioned her on a July 26 episode of his New Heights podcast.

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," Swift explained. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Swift also attended the Chiefs game on Sunday.