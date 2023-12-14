Taylor Swift Shares Photos from Star-Studded Birthday Party

Taylor Swift capped off a very eventful and lucrative 2023 on Wednesday (Dec. 13) with a night on the town in New York City for her 34th birthday.

Swift shared a carousel of photos on Instagram the following day, and they show her celebrating with a stacked cast of celebrity friends.

"Can't believe this year... actually... happened?," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday."

Blake Lively, Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid, "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski and musician-producer Jack Antonoff are among those shown in pictures.

Friends presented Swift with a birthday cake that read "Birthday Girl of the Year," a reference to Swift's selection as Time's Person of the Year.

Swift's wearing a cosmic, crystal-covered little black dress by Clio Peppiatt that sells for $2,335 along with a black faux-fur coat, platform sandals and a shiny silver bag. She was photographed in the same outfit while heading to nightclub The Box with Lively and celebrity couple Miles and Keleigh Teller.

Selena Gomez, who isn't shown in any of the photos, went out with Swift the night before and sent her friend a birthday shoutout on social media.

Per Page Six, Gomez and Swift's mirror selfie was taken while the pals grabbed dinner in Brooklyn with Kravitz, Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy following Ramy Youssef's comedy show.

Travis Kelce was also notably absent. People reports that the football star was preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs' Sunday game against the New England Patriots.

A present to Swifties, the "Taylor Swift: the Eras Tour" can now be rented and streamed at home for $19.98 from Apple TV and Amazon Prime. This version includes three songs not featured in the theatrical release: "Long Live," "The Archer" and "Wildest Dreams."