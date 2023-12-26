Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Get in the Holiday Spirit at Christmas Eve Game

Sunday may have been Christmas Eve, but Travis Kelce still had a job to do. He and the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders at their home stadium on Dec. 24, and Kelce infused some holiday spirit into his pre-game look.

The Chiefs tight end showed up to Arrowhead Stadium sporting a black and white Chiefs bomber jacket, a white turtleneck sweater, and white pants. He topped the look with a classic Santa hat to show his excitement for the holidays. The NFL's Instagram account shared a photo and video of Kelce's outfit, writing, "Santa Kelce."

Kelce wasn't the only one feeling the Christmas spirit on Sunday. Taylor Swift entered the stadium and sat with Santa Claus, himself. Some fans believe Swift's brother, Austin, dressed up as Santa, as his girlfriend was also among the group who attended the game. Swift's mom Andrea and dad Swift were also in attendance.

okay that?s taylor, mama swift, papa swift and austin girlfriend, austin is for sure the santa ? pic.twitter.com/Rn0HFbLHoo — ver?nica?? (@VIsOnCorneliaSt) December 25, 2023

According to photos captured during the game, Swift also wore a Santa hat with the number 87 (Kelce's number) as she sat in the suite with Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany and others. She completed the look with a red sweater and classic red lipstick. Swift and others appeared to ring bells as they cheered on the Chiefs.

Neither Kelce nor Swift shared photos from their Christmas celebrations, but it's possible the two families celebrated together, as the singer's whole immediate family seemed to be in town. Fans were also excited to see a photo of Swift and her family conversing with Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, in the suite. One fan account shared the photo and wrote, "The kelce and swift christmas family reunion is everything."